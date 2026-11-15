Jaden Henley scored 18 points as the Grand Canyon Lopes rolled past the UL Monroe Warhawks 88-52 on Saturday night at Global Credit Union Arena.

The Lopes set the tone early, taking the first half 43-26. They never trailed and led by as many as 37.

For Grand Canyon, Jaden Henley finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists, Amarion Dickerson added 12 points off the bench, while Tre Holloman contributed 12 points and three assists off the bench.

For UL Monroe, Dayjaun Anderson led the way with 18 points and six rebounds, and Phillip Tillman added 14 points and five rebounds. Khalil London had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 14 from the field and finishing with 10 points.

The Lopes improved to 4-0. The Warhawks fell to 1-5.

The Lopes sit first in the Mountain West and have won four straight. The Warhawks are first in the Sun Belt and have lost four straight. UL Monroe is 1-1 at home and 0-4 on the road.

The Lopes are back in action when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Warhawks next host the Dallas Christian Crusaders on Monday, Nov. 16, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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