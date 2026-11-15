Charleston Southern Buccaneers guard Anthony Ruffolo scored 39 points to lead his team to a 92-68 victory over the West Georgia Wolves on Saturday.

Ruffolo added five rebounds. Teammate Jacob Taylor finished with 11 points and five rebounds while shooting 2-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Nicholas Errica contributed 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

West Georgia Wolves guard Justin Redmond led his team with 12 points, four assists and two steals. Juaquin Dixon added 11 points and three steals, and Chas Lewless scored eight points.

The game was played in North Charleston, S.C., according to The Associated Press.

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