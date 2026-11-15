Cal Furnish had 21 points, and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles routed the Oklahoma City Okies 82-39 on Saturday night at Mabee Center.

The Golden Eagles came out fast, taking the first half 35-18. They never trailed and led by as many as 43. A 13-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Oral Roberts, Cal Furnish finished with 21 points and five assists, Luke Gray had 12 points and nine rebounds, while Connor Dow chipped in nine points.

For Oklahoma City, Xavier Williams led the way with 10 points and four rebounds, and Chase Sucharda added seven points.

The Golden Eagles improved to 2-2.

The Golden Eagles are first in the Summit. Oral Roberts is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Golden Eagles are back in action when they visit the SMU Mustangs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The post Golden Eagles Beat Okies 82-39 as Furnish Scores 21 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.