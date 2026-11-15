Claude Giroux scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Tommy Novak opened the scoring at 19:52 of the first period, with assists from Egor Chinakhov and Ben Kindel. Michael Amadio tied it 1-1 at 8:41 of the second period. Giroux put the Senators ahead 2-1 at 16:12 of the second period, with an assist from Amadio.

Tim Stützle made it 3-1 at 14:18 of the third period. Thomas Chabot made it 4-1 into an empty net at 19:28 of the third period.

For Ottawa, Amadio had a goal and an assist, none had two assists, Giroux, Stützle and Chabot each scored, and Linus Ullmark stopped 16 of 17 shots.

For Pittsburgh, Novak scored, and Sergei Murashov stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Ottawa outshot Pittsburgh 34-17. Ottawa went 0 for 2 on the power play, and Pittsburgh went 0 for 3. The Senators moved to 13-6-2. The Penguins dropped to 7-11-2.

The Senators sit third in the Eastern Conference and have won two straight. The Penguins sit 15th in the Eastern Conference.

The Senators are back in action when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Penguins are back in action when they host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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