Fedor Svechkov scored the go-ahead goal in the first period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Saturday night at Bell Centre.

Svechkov opened the scoring at 3:57 of the first period, with assists from Logan O'Connor and Brett Kulak. Brock Nelson made it 2-0 at 15:55 of the first period. Nick Suzuki pulled the Canadiens within 2-1 at 10:25 of the second period.

Artturi Lehkonen made it 3-1 on the power play at 4:14 of the third period. Nicolas Roy made it 4-1 into an empty net at 19:47 of the third period.

For Colorado, Lehkonen had a goal and an assist, Svechkov, Nelson and Roy each scored, and Blackwood stopped 25 of 26 shots.

For Montreal, Suzuki scored, and Jakub Dobes stopped 23 of 26 shots.

Colorado outshot Montreal 27-26. Colorado went 1 for 4 on the power play, and Montreal went 0 for 2. The Avalanche moved to 12-6-3. The Canadiens dropped to 12-4-4.

The Avalanche sit fourth in the Western Conference. The Canadiens sit third in the Eastern Conference.

The Avalanche are back in action when they visit the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Canadiens are back in action when they visit the New York Rangers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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