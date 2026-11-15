Noah Shelby had 25 points, and the UT Arlington Mavericks defeated the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 85-77 on Saturday night at College Park Center.

The Mavericks set the tone early, taking the first half 45-24. They led by as many as 26 points. The Mavericks led 45-24 at halftime and 65-54 with six minutes left, but the Vaqueros made a late push and won the second half 53-40 before the Mavericks closed it out.

For UT Arlington, Noah Shelby finished with 25 points, Mier Panoam added 16 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Tristan Hankins chipped in 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

For UT Rio Grande Valley, Jace Posey had 27 points and 11 rebounds, a double-double, and T'Johnn Brown added 16 points and four assists. Caden Bell had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 12 from the field and finishing with 11 points.

The Mavericks moved to 4-1. The Vaqueros fell to 2-2.

The Mavericks are first in the UAC and have won two straight. UT Arlington is 2-0 at home and 2-1 on the road. The Vaqueros are first in the Southland and have lost two straight. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-1 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Mavericks next visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Vaqueros are back in action when they host the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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