Jordan Pyke had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the Arkansas State Red Wolves routed the Dillard Blue Devils 99-65 on Saturday night at First National Bank Arena.

The Red Wolves came out fast, taking the first half 48-33. They led by as many as 34 points.

For Arkansas State, Jordan Pyke finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, Chaz Watson added 19 points, five rebounds and four steals, while Aaron McGee contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

For Dillard, DaCarter Coleman finished with 16 points and three assists, and Laron Louis Jr. added 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Red Wolves moved to 2-2.

The Red Wolves are first in the Sun Belt. Arkansas State is 2-1 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Red Wolves are back in action when they host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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