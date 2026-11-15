Ryan Hartman scored twice, including the winner, as the Minnesota Wild beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Saturday night at TD Garden.

Hartman opened the scoring at 6:54 of the first period, with an assist from Blake Coleman. Quinn Hughes made it 2-0 at 0:53 of the second period. Coleman made it 3-0 at 2:00 of the second period. Fraser Minten pulled the Bruins within 3-1 on the power play at 8:45 of the second period.

Hartman made it 4-1 at 10:00 of the second period. David Pastrnak pulled the Bruins within 4-2 at 4:45 of the third period. Danila Yurov made it 5-2 at 6:15 of the third period. Yurov made it 6-2 into an empty net at 15:21 of the third period.

For Minnesota, Coleman had a goal and two assists, Hartman had two goals, Yurov had two goals, and Jesper Wallstedt stopped 30 of 32 shots.

For Boston, Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Minten scored, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 19 of 24 shots.

Boston outshot Minnesota 32-25. Minnesota went 0 for 6 on the power play, and Boston went 1 for 4. The Wild improved to 15-3-4. The Bruins fell to 13-6-1.

The Wild are first in the Western Conference and have won three straight. The Bruins are sixth in the Eastern Conference and have lost two straight. The Wild lead the season series 2-0. Minnesota won the first meeting 4-1 on Oct. 3.

The Wild are back in action when they host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Bruins next host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Wild Beat Bruins 6-2 as Hartman Scores 2 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.