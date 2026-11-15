Evan Bouchard scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers shut out the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Bouchard opened the scoring at 15:34 of the second period, with assists from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

For Edmonton, Bouchard scored, and Devon Levi stopped 19 of 19 shots.

For Toronto, Anthony Stolarz stopped 22 of 23 shots.

Edmonton outshot Toronto 23-19. Edmonton went 0 for 1 on the power play, and Toronto went 0 for 1. The Oilers improved to 14-3-3. The Maple Leafs dropped to 8-11-2.

The Oilers are second in the Western Conference and have won four straight. The Maple Leafs are 13th in the Eastern Conference and have lost six straight. The season series is tied 1-1. Toronto won the first meeting 7-2 on Oct. 24.

The Oilers are back in action when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Maple Leafs are back in action when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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