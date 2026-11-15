Jaquan Womack scored 17 points as the Towson Tigers beat the UMBC Retrievers 68-42 on Saturday night at SECU Arena.

The Tigers set the tone early, taking the first half 36-19. They never trailed and led by as many as 30. A 10-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Towson, Jaquan Womack finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists, Zion Stanford added nine points and seven rebounds, while Alex Atkinson contributed eight points and four rebounds off the bench.

For UMBC, Aidan Able finished with nine points. Devin Ceaser had a rough shooting night, going 1 of 12 from the field and finishing with seven points.

The Tigers moved to 3-2. The Retrievers fell to 2-3.

The Tigers are first in the CAA and have won three straight. Towson is 3-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Retrievers sit first in the Am. East. UMBC is 2-0 at home and 0-3 away from home.

The Tigers next host the James Madison Dukes on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Retrievers are back in action when they host the Iona Gaels on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The post Tigers Beat Retrievers 68-42 as Womack Scores 17 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.