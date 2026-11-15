Denver Barkey scored twice, including the winner, as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena.

Dmitri Voronkov opened the scoring at 3:19 of the first period, with assists from Valeri Nichushkin and Damon Severson. Matthew Knies made it 2-0 at 4:19 of the first period. Trevor Zegras pulled the Flyers within 2-1 at 16:06 of the first period. Matvei Michkov tied it 2-2 at 1:19 of the second period.

Barkey put the Flyers ahead 3-2 on the power play at 2:21 of the second period. Adam Fantilli tied it 3-3 at 5:44 of the second period. Barkey put the Flyers ahead 4-3 at 11:54 of the third period, with an assist from Noel Acciari.

For Philadelphia, Barkey had two goals, Zegras and Michkov each scored, and Joseph Woll stopped 28 of 31 shots.

For Columbus, Voronkov, Knies and Fantilli each scored, and Jet Greaves stopped 17 of 21 shots.

Columbus outshot Philadelphia 31-21. Philadelphia went 1 for 3 on the power play, and Columbus went 0 for 1. The Flyers improved to 6-10-6. The Blue Jackets dropped to 7-11-0.

The Flyers sit 14th in the Eastern Conference. The Blue Jackets sit 16th in the Eastern Conference and have lost four straight. The season series is tied 1-1. Columbus won the first meeting 4-3 on Oct. 27.

The Flyers are back in action when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Blue Jackets next visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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