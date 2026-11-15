Maddux Madsen threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns, Rasean Jones caught 11 passes for 230 yards, and the Boise State Broncos beat the Oregon State Beavers 46-41 on Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos went ahead for good on Travis Anderson's 58-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:47 left in the first quarter, making it 15-7, and led 32-20 at halftime. They fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter. Ben Ford's 9-yard touchdown pass to Matt Wagner with 14:13 left made it 39-27. The Beavers pulled within 46-41 on Maalik Murphy's 20-yard touchdown pass to Eric Olsen with 4:25 left, but could get no closer.

For Boise State, Madsen completed 23 of 32 passes for 371 yards with four touchdowns, Jones had 11 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while Terrious Favors had two catches for 50 yards. On defense, Max Stege had a sack, and Anderson had an interception.

For Oregon State, Murphy completed 31 of 39 passes for 396 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, Jake Reichle ran for 36 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and Jesse Legree had 12 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Boise State outgained Oregon State 520-506. The Broncos moved to 9-1. The Beavers dropped to 5-5.

The Broncos are first in the Pac-12 and have won nine straight. Boise State is 5-0 at home and 4-1 on the road. The Beavers are fifth in the Pac-12 and have lost three straight. Oregon State is 3-2 at home and 2-3 on the road.

The Broncos next host the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Beavers next host the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

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