Aaron Philo ran for 102 yards and a touchdown as the Florida Gators topped the Kentucky Wildcats 21-14 on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

The lead changed hands three times. The Gators trailed 7-2 at halftime. Philo's 2-yard touchdown run with 9:08 left put the Gators ahead for good at 21-14.

For Florida, Philo completed 16 of 24 passes for 119 yards and Philo ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. On defense, Jayden Woods had 1.5 sacks.

For Kentucky, Kenny Minchey completed 15 of 26 passes for 181 yards with a touchdown, and DJ Miller had four catches for 80 yards.

Florida outgained Kentucky 330-242. The Gators improved to 6-4. The Wildcats fell to 7-3.

The Gators sit ninth in the SEC. Florida is 3-2 at home and 3-2 on the road. The Wildcats sit fifth in the SEC and have lost two straight. Kentucky is 4-2 at home and 3-1 on the road.

The Gators are back in action when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are back in action when they visit the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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