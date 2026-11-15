Chase Dawson scored 23 points as the Morehead State Eagles defeated the IU Indianapolis Jaguars 79-75 on Saturday night at Ellis T. Johnson Arena.

It was 32-28 at halftime, and 64-61 with six minutes left.

For Morehead State, Chase Dawson finished with 23 points and four assists, Kenyata Carbon had 15 points and five rebounds off the bench, while Dalman Alexander contributed 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

For IU Indianapolis, Peyton Heiss had 21 points and five rebounds, and Manasseh Stackhouse added 11 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

The Eagles moved to 2-2. The Jaguars dropped to 3-1.

The Eagles are first in the OVC. Morehead State is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Jaguars sit first in the Horizon. IU Indianapolis is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Eagles are back in action when they host the Miami (OH) Hamilton Harriers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Jaguars are back in action when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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