Riley Allenspach had 20 points, and the Cincinnati Bearcats beat the Dayton Flyers 95-72 on Saturday night at UD Arena.

The Bearcats set the tone early, taking the first half 52-34. They never trailed and led by as many as 25.

For Cincinnati, Riley Allenspach finished with 20 points and five rebounds, Tyler Tejada added 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Elijah Perryman chipped in 12 points and four assists.

For Dayton, Amal L'Etang finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Tristian Ford had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 14 from the field and finishing with 15 points.

The Bearcats improved to 3-1. The Flyers fell to 1-3.

The Bearcats sit first in the Big 12. Cincinnati is 2-1 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Flyers are first in the A-10 and have lost three straight.

The Bearcats next host the Youngstown State Penguins on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Flyers next host the Central Michigan Chippewas on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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