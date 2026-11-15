Aaron Philo put Florida ahead for good at No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday night. Trailing 14-13 early in the fourth quarter, the Gators handed the game to their quarterback: Philo carried on four of the drive’s last five plays, including a 15-yard run to the Kentucky 14, and finished it himself with a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:08 left. Florida added the two-point conversion for a 21-14 lead.

That was the last score of the night. Kentucky drove to the Florida 25 on its next possession but turned it over on downs with 5:29 left. The Wildcats got one more chance at their own 36 with 1:43 to play after a Florida fourth-down stop, and came up empty again.

Philo finished 16 of 24 passing for 119 yards and ran 15 times for 102 yards and the touchdown, with a long run of 28. Florida’s other points came on a 1-yard touchdown run by Baugh in the third quarter, a 37-yard Durkin field goal and a safety on a Kentucky holding penalty in the end zone. The Gators improved to 6-4, while Kentucky fell to 7-3.

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