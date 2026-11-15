Nikola Jokic had 26 points and eight rebounds and 10 assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 116-108 on Saturday night at Smoothie King Center.

The Nuggets came out fast, taking the first quarter 29-23. They led by as many as 15 points. It was 86-82 after three quarters, and 102-87 with six minutes left. A 11-0 run in the third quarter swung the game.

For Denver, Nikola Jokic finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and three steals, Jamal Murray added 23 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, while Christian Braun contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

For New Orleans, Zion Williamson finished with 24 points and six rebounds. Saddiq Bey had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 15 from the field and finishing with 16 points.

The Nuggets improved to 7-4. The Pelicans dropped to 4-10.

The Nuggets sit seventh in the Western Conference and have won two straight. Denver is 2-2 at home and 5-2 on the road. The Nuggets lead the season series 3-0.

The Nuggets are back in action when they host the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Nov. 16, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The post Nuggets Beat Pelicans 116-108 as Jokic Scores 26 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.