Brady Tkachuk scored the go-ahead goal on the power play in the first period, Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves, and the Florida Panthers beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

Tkachuk opened the scoring on the power play at 5:12 of the first period, with assists from Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk. Dmitry Kulikov made it 2-0 at 6:29 of the first period. Anton Lundell made it 3-0 at 3:28 of the second period.

Reinhart made it 4-0 at 7:38 of the third period. Dylan Holloway pulled the Blues within 4-1 on the power play at 17:54 of the third period.

For Florida, Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Reinhart had a goal and an assist, Kulikov and Lundell each scored, and Markstrom stopped 22 of 23 shots.

For St. Louis, Holloway scored, and Joel Hofer stopped 24 of 28 shots.

Florida outshot St. Louis 28-23. Florida went 1 for 2 on the power play, and St. Louis went 1 for 3. The Panthers improved to 12-7-2. The Blues fell to 9-9-2.

The Panthers are eighth in the Eastern Conference and have won three straight. The Blues are 10th in the Western Conference.

The Panthers next visit the Dallas Stars on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Blues next host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The post Panthers Beat Blues 4-1 as Tkachuk Scores Winner appeared first on Ball Exclusives.