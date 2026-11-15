Lucas Raymond scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Daniil Tarasov made 31 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings shut out the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 on Saturday night at Benchmark International Arena.

Raymond opened the scoring at 13:12 of the second period, with an assist from William Wallinder. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård made it 2-0 into an empty net at 19:17 of the third period.

For Detroit, Raymond had a goal and an assist, Brandsegg-Nygård scored, and Tarasov stopped 31 of 31 shots.

For Tampa Bay, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of 21 shots.

Tampa Bay outshot Detroit 31-22. Detroit went 0 for 0 on the power play, and Tampa Bay went 0 for 2. The Red Wings moved to 8-10-3. The Lightning fell to 13-5-2.

The Red Wings sit 13th in the Eastern Conference. The Lightning are second in the Eastern Conference. The season series is tied 1-1. Tampa Bay won the first meeting 4-2 on Nov. 3.

The Red Wings are back in action when they host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Lightning are back in action when they host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The post Red Wings Beat Lightning 2-0 as Raymond Scores Winner appeared first on Ball Exclusives.