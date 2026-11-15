North Carolina A&T Aggies defeated Cheyney University of Pennsylvania 104–76 on Saturday.

Aggies guard Brandon Ivery scored 21 points off the bench. He made 6 of 11 field-goal attempts, hit 2 three-pointers in 7 tries, and converted 7 of 8 free throws.

Teammate Saxton Simley added 19 points and seven rebounds. He shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 5 from three-point range, and made 4 of 5 free throws.

Shane Lancaster finished with 15 points after making 6 of 7 shots — all three of his three-point attempts were successful.

Cheyney guard S.J. Hutchinson II led the Wolves with 19 points. Forward Amare Curtis recorded 13 points and four assists.

According to The Associated Press, the game was reported using automated technology and data from Sportradar.

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