Jaquari Lewis ran for 137 yards as the App State Mountaineers defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd 20-16 on Saturday night at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The Mountaineers trailed 13-6 at halftime. After the Thundering Herd went ahead 16-13 on a field goal with 1:08 left, a touchdown with 12:55 left put the Mountaineers ahead for good at 20-16.

For App State, Malachi Singleton completed 12 of 21 passes for 131 yards with an interception, Sam Pickett III had five catches for 89 yards, while Lewis ran for 137 yards on 23 carries. On defense, Jehchys Brown had a sack, and Caleb Sandstrom had a sack.

For Marshall, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson completed 12 of 22 passes for 106 yards, and Jo'Shon Barbie ran for 108 yards on 17 carries.

Marshall outgained App State 355-318 but could not make up the difference. The Mountaineers moved to 6-4. The Thundering Herd fell to 5-5.

The Mountaineers sit fifth in the Sun Belt. App State is 3-2 at home and 3-2 away from home. The Thundering Herd sit 12th in the Sun Belt and have lost two straight. Marshall is 3-2 at home and 2-3 away from home.

The Mountaineers next host the UL Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Thundering Herd next host the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

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