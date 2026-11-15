Yaroslav Nikonov had 27 points and seven assists as the Portland State Vikings beat the San Francisco Dons 84-68 on Saturday night at The Sobrato Center.

The Vikings came out fast, taking the first half 47-28. They never trailed and led by as many as 27.

For Portland State, Yaroslav Nikonov finished with 27 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals, Jaquay Randolph had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while Luke Kearney contributed 11 points off the bench.

For San Francisco, Gustav Knudsen finished with 25 points and eight rebounds, and Yoav Vitlem added 24 points and four assists.

The Vikings improved to 2-2. The Dons dropped to 3-1.

The Vikings are first in the Big Sky. Portland State is 1-0 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Dons are first in the WCC.

The Vikings are back in action when they visit the Saint Mary's Gaels on Monday, Nov. 16, at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Dons are back in action when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

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