Takai Simpkins had 15 points, and the Lipscomb Bisons topped the Western Carolina Catamounts 75-68 on Saturday night at Ramsey Center.

The Catamounts started fast, winning the first half 38-30. Down by as many as 11, the Bisons rallied. The lead changed hands 11 times. The Bisons were behind 38-30 at halftime and outscored the Catamounts the rest of the way. A 11-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Lipscomb, Takai Simpkins finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, Mateo Esmeraldo had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Hugo Tidare chipped in 13 points.

For Western Carolina, Isaiah Manning led the way with 20 points and four rebounds, and Jacob Zhu added 11 points and three assists. Jaxon Prunty had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 11 from the field and finishing with 10 points.

The Bisons improved to 3-2. The Catamounts dropped to 2-2.

The Bisons are first in the Atlantic Sun and have won three straight. Lipscomb is 2-0 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Catamounts sit first in the SoCon. Western Carolina is 1-1 at home and 1-1 on the road.

The Bisons are back in action when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Catamounts are back in action when they visit the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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