James Brown had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Howard Bison topped the Davidson Wildcats 64-58 on Saturday night at John M. Belk Arena.

The Bison set the tone early, taking the first half 36-30.

For Howard, James Brown finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, Cedric Taylor III added 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, while Drew Harris contributed 11 points.

For Davidson, Nick Janowski had 15 points and six rebounds, and Eetu Heinonen added 13 points and five rebounds. Nick Janowski had a rough shooting night, going 4 of 12 from the field.

The Bison improved to 3-2. The Wildcats dropped to 3-1.

The Bison are first in the MEAC and have won two straight. Howard is 1-0 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Wildcats sit first in the A-10. Davidson is 2-1 at home and 1-0 on the road.

The Bison are back in action when they visit the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Wildcats next host the Charlotte 49ers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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