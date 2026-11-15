Declan Wucherpfennig had 19 points and eight rebounds as the Fairfield Stags edged the NJIT Highlanders 63-60 on Saturday night at Leo D. Mahoney Arena.

The lead changed hands 11 times. The Stags were behind 32-30 at halftime and outscored the Highlanders the rest of the way. The go-ahead basket came with 1:20 left: Cole Edelen makes 28-foot three point jumper (Declan Wucherpfennig assists).

For Fairfield, Declan Wucherpfennig finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, Tony Williams had nine points, while Cole Edelen contributed nine points and four rebounds off the bench.

For NJIT, Mario Tatum Jr. led the way with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Victor Vanderstraeten added 12 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Brandon Stores Jr. had a rough shooting night, going 3 of 12 from the field and finishing with 12 points.

The Stags improved to 2-2. The Highlanders fell to 1-5.

The Stags sit first in the Metro. Fairfield is 1-1 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Highlanders are first in the Am. East and have lost three straight. NJIT is 1-0 at home and 0-5 away from home.

The Stags are back in action when they host the St. Joseph's Brooklyn Bears on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Highlanders are back in action when they visit the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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