Anthony Ruffolo scored 39 points as the Charleston Southern Buccaneers rolled past the West Georgia Wolves 92-68 on Saturday night at Buccaneer Fieldhouse.

The Buccaneers led by as many as 25 points. It was 40-35 at halftime, and 78-59 with six minutes left. A 11-0 run in the second half swung the game.

For Charleston Southern, Anthony Ruffolo finished with 39 points, five rebounds and four assists, Jacob Taylor had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Nicholas Errica chipped in 11 points off the bench.

For West Georgia, Justin Redmond finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Juaquin Dixon added 11 points and three steals.

The Buccaneers improved to 2-2. The Wolves dropped to 0-4.

The Buccaneers are first in the Big South. Charleston Southern is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Wolves sit first in the UAC and have lost four straight. West Georgia is 0-1 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Buccaneers are back in action when they host the Wofford Terriers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Wolves are back in action when they host the Columbia (SC) Fighting Koalas on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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