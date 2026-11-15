Tim Ibukunoluwa had 28 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as the Siena Saints topped the Brown Bears 79-74 on Saturday night at MVP Arena.

The Bears started fast, winning the first half 44-34. The Saints trailed by as many as 19 points before fighting back. The Saints were behind 44-34 at halftime and outscored the Bears the rest of the way.

For Siena, Tim Ibukunoluwa finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and four blocks, Pace Prosser added 16 points and three assists, while Trent Egbiremolen contributed 16 points and six rebounds.

For Brown, Isaiah Langham had 18 points and six rebounds, and Timmy Bollin added 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for a double-double.

The Saints moved to 3-1. The Bears dropped to 1-4.

The Saints sit first in the Metro and have won three straight. Siena is 2-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Bears are first in the Ivy and have lost two straight. Brown is 0-3 at home and 1-1 away from home.

The Saints next visit the St. John's Red Storm on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Bears are back in action when they visit the Holy Cross Crusaders on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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