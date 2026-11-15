Devin Royal had 21 points, and the Villanova Wildcats beat the Rider Broncs 99-62 on Saturday night at Finneran Pavilion.

The Wildcats set the tone early, taking the first half 42-23. They never trailed and led by as many as 37.

For Villanova, Devin Royal finished with 21 points and five rebounds, Jake Fiegen added 17 points and three assists, while Kwame Evans Jr. chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

For Rider, Rich Brisco led the way with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, a double-double, and Mark Butler added nine points.

The Wildcats improved to 3-1. The Broncs dropped to 1-4.

The Wildcats sit first in the Big East and have won three straight. The Broncs are first in the Metro. Rider is 1-1 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Wildcats are back in action when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Broncs next visit the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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