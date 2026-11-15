Dillon Battie had 27 points and 11 rebounds as the Wichita State Shockers beat the Austin Peay Governors 76-60 on Saturday night at Charles Koch Arena.

The Shockers set the tone early, taking the first half 34-27. They led by as many as 22 points. A 11-0 run in the second half proved decisive.

For Wichita State, Dillon Battie finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, William Berg added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Jordan Frison contributed 10 points and nine assists off the bench.

For Austin Peay, Zyree Collins led the way with 24 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Felipe Minzer added 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Shockers moved to 3-1. The Governors fell to 2-2.

The Shockers have won two straight. Wichita State is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Governors are first in the UAC. Austin Peay is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Shockers are back in action when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Governors are back in action when they host the Life University Running Eagles on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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