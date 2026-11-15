Demond Williams Jr. threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Lawson caught five passes for 124 yards, and the Washington Huskies defeated the Michigan State Spartans 21-14 on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

It was tied 14-14 at halftime. They fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter. A touchdown with 2:24 left put the Huskies ahead for good at 21-14.

For Washington, Williams completed 22 of 33 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns, Lawson had five catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns, while Decker DeGraaf had three catches for 68 yards. On defense, Darin Conley had a sack, and Jacob Manu had an interception.

For Michigan State, Cam Fancher completed 14 of 22 passes for 134 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Brandon Tullis ran for 82 yards on 21 carries.

Michigan State outgained Washington 342-332 but could not make up the difference. The Huskies moved to 6-4. The Spartans dropped to 3-7.

The Huskies sit 10th in the Big Ten. Washington is 3-3 at home and 3-1 on the road. The Spartans sit 17th in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 2-4 at home and 1-3 on the road.

The Huskies are back in action when they host the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Spartans next host the Oregon Ducks on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

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