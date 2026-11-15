Cardae Mack ran for 111 yards and a touchdown as the Arizona State Sun Devils defeated the UCF Knights 26-13 on Saturday at Acrisure Bounce House.

Arizona State scored first and never trailed, leading 16-7 at halftime. The Knights got within 26-13 on a touchdown with 2:12 left.

For Arizona State, Jake Fette completed 21 of 36 passes for 196 yards, Reed Harris had seven catches for 80 yards, while Mack ran for 111 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. On defense, Martell Hughes had a sack, and Jalen Thompson had a sack.

For UCF, Alonza Barnett III completed 21 of 30 passes for 257 yards with a touchdown, Landen Chambers ran for 54 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and Josh Derry had seven catches for 137 yards.

Arizona State outgained UCF 389-311. The Sun Devils moved to 6-4. The Knights fell to 5-5.

The Sun Devils sit eighth in the Big 12 and have won two straight. Arizona State is 4-1 at home and 2-3 on the road. The Knights are ninth in the Big 12. UCF is 4-2 at home and 1-3 away from home.

The Sun Devils are back in action when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10:15 p.m. ET. The Knights next host the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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