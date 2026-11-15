Ethan Croley had 20 points and 17 rebounds as the Jacksonville State Gamecocks edged the UAB Blazers 71-68 on Saturday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

The Gamecocks led by as many as 12 points. It was a back-and-forth game with 11 lead changes. It was 35-30 at halftime, and 59-51 with six minutes left. A 12-0 run in the second half swung the game.

For Jacksonville State, Ethan Croley finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds, Leon Horner had 17 points, while Jordan Stiemke contributed 11 points.

For UAB, Justyn Fernandez led the way with 15 points and three steals, and Salim London added 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks improved to 2-2. The Blazers dropped to 2-2.

The Gamecocks sit first in the CUSA. Jacksonville State is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. UAB is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Gamecocks next visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Blazers next host the Florida International Panthers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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