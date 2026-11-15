Erin Edmonds scored 19 points as the New Hampshire Wildcats rolled past the Colgate Raiders 87-49 on Saturday night at Lundholm Gymnasium.

The Wildcats set the tone early, taking the first quarter 22-5. They never trailed and led by as many as 40. A 13-0 run in the first quarter put them in front early.

For New Hampshire, Erin Edmonds finished with 19 points off the bench, Carolina Williams had 13 points and four assists, while Maggie Cavanaugh contributed 12 points, six rebounds and three assists.

For Colgate, Maryan Eniafe led the way with 11 points and six rebounds, and Ella Meabon added eight points.

The Wildcats improved to 3-2. The Raiders fell to 1-2.

The Wildcats are first in the Am. East. New Hampshire is 2-1 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Raiders sit first in the Patriot and have lost two straight. Colgate is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

The Wildcats are back in action when they visit the Yale Bulldogs on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Raiders next visit the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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