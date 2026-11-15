Khaafiq Myers had 30 points and seven assists, and the Saint Joseph's Hawks defeated the Pennsylvania Quakers 83-77 on Saturday night at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena.

Down by as many as 9, the Hawks fought back. The Hawks were behind 41-37 at halftime and outscored the Quakers the rest of the way.

For Saint Joseph's, Khaafiq Myers finished with 30 points, four rebounds and seven assists, BJ Ranson added 17 points, while Jaiden Glover-Toscano contributed eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.

For Pennsylvania, Michael Zanoni finished with 32 points and four rebounds. TJ Power had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 15 from the field and finishing with 16 points.

The Hawks moved to 4-0. The Quakers dropped to 1-3.

The Hawks sit first in the A-10 and have won four straight. The Quakers sit first in the Ivy and have lost two straight. Pennsylvania is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road.

The Hawks are back in action when they host the Wagner Seahawks on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Quakers next host the DeSales Bulldogs on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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