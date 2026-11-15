Duce Paschal had 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Indiana State Sycamores rolled past the Earlham Quakers 109-37 on Saturday night at Hulman Center.

The Sycamores set the tone early, taking the first half 53-9. They never trailed and led by as many as 78. A 29-0 run in the first half built the early lead.

For Indiana State, Duce Paschal finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, Ian Thomas added 14 points off the bench, while Martin Kaupanger contributed 12 points off the bench.

For Earlham, Raphael Anyia had 10 points and five rebounds, and Jake Kolbay added nine points.

The Sycamores improved to 2-2.

The Sycamores sit first in the MVC. Indiana State is 1-2 at home and 1-0 away from home.

The Sycamores next visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Friday, Nov. 20, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

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