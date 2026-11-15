Blake Baker threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns, Eli Finley caught six passes for 104 yards, and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs beat the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 63-31 on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Louisiana Tech scored first and never trailed, leading 42-10 at halftime.

For Louisiana Tech, Baker completed 21 of 28 passes for 236 yards with three touchdowns, Finley had six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Jalen Mickens had seven catches for 67 yards. On defense, Alonzo Jackson Jr. had a sack, Zheric Hill had a sack and Jordan McRae had an interception.

For Southern Miss, John White completed 21 of 43 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions, Steven Robinson ran for 94 yards on 17 carries, and Mario Sanders had eight catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Louisiana Tech outgained Southern Miss 495-406. The Bulldogs moved to 8-2. The Golden Eagles dropped to 3-7.

The Bulldogs are first in the Sun Belt and have won seven straight. Louisiana Tech is 5-0 at home and 3-2 away from home. The Golden Eagles sit 11th in the Sun Belt and have lost two straight. Southern Miss is 2-3 at home and 1-4 away from home.

The Bulldogs are back in action when they host the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Golden Eagles next host the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

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