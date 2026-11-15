Bradey Henige had 21 points and nine rebounds as the Fresno State Bulldogs beat the UC Riverside Highlanders 89-80 on Saturday night at Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs came out fast, taking the first half 50-28. They never trailed and led by as many as 30. The Bulldogs led 50-28 at halftime and 74-63 with six minutes left, but the Highlanders made a late push and won the second half 52-39 before the Bulldogs held on. A 17-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Fresno State, Bradey Henige finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, Dragos Lungu had 21 points and eight rebounds, while Ross Candelino chipped in 19 points.

For UC Riverside, Ben Waller finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals, a double-double, and Aidan Rice added 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Bulldogs moved to 3-1. The Highlanders fell to 3-1.

The Bulldogs sit first in the Pac-12 and have won two straight. Fresno State is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Highlanders are first in the Big West. UC Riverside is 2-0 at home and 1-1 on the road.

The Bulldogs next visit the San José State Spartans on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Highlanders next visit the San Diego Toreros on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The post Bulldogs Beat Highlanders 89-80 as Henige Scores 21 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.