Je'Shawn Stevenson had 26 points, and the North Texas Mean Green edged the South Alabama Jaguars 66-65 on Saturday night at The Super Pit.

Down by as many as 8, the Mean Green stormed back into the game. It was a back-and-forth game with 8 lead changes. It was 33-29 at halftime, and 56-54 with six minutes left. The go-ahead basket came with 0:30 left: Aeneas Alexander makes driving layup (Cash Chavis assists). The Jaguars had a 15-0 run in the first half.

For North Texas, Je'Shawn Stevenson finished with 26 points and three assists, Aeneas Alexander had 23 points and four rebounds, while Reece Robinson chipped in nine points and 13 rebounds.

For South Alabama, Stephen Williams finished with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Jalen Langsy added 15 points and five rebounds.

The Mean Green improved to 3-1. The Jaguars dropped to 2-3.

The Jaguars sit first in the Sun Belt. South Alabama is 2-1 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Mean Green are back in action when they visit the App State Mountaineers on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are back in action when they host the Spring Hill Badgers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The post Mean Green Beat Jaguars 66-65 as Stevenson Scores 26 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.