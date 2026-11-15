Miles Byrd had 17 points and 10 steals as the Providence Friars defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 67-53 on Saturday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Friars came out fast, taking the first half 34-26. They led by as many as 16 points. A 16-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Providence, Miles Byrd finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and 10 steals, Arrinten Page added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Malik Mack chipped in nine points, four rebounds and five assists.

For Colorado, Barrington Hargress had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Jalin Holland added 16 points and five rebounds.

The Friars improved to 3-1. The Buffaloes dropped to 2-2.

The Friars are first in the Big East and have won two straight. Providence is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Buffaloes are first in the Big 12. Colorado is 2-1 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Friars next host the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Buffaloes next host the Portland Pilots on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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