Jizelle James had 19 points, and the Norfolk State Spartans edged the Hampton Lady Pirates 53-50 on Saturday night at Convocation Center (VA).

For Norfolk State, Jizelle James finished with 19 points and four rebounds off the bench, Alexis Davis had 10 points and nine rebounds, while LeAire Nicks contributed six points, three assists and three steals.

For Hampton, Kiki McElrath finished with 22 points, and Justus Fitzgerald added eight points.

The Spartans improved to 2-3. The Lady Pirates dropped to 1-3.

The Spartans are first in the MEAC. Norfolk State is 1-3 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Lady Pirates sit first in the CAA. Hampton is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home.

The Spartans next host the Bluefield State Big Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Lady Pirates are back in action when they visit the High Point Panthers on Monday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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