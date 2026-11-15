Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Brandyn Hillman and safety Kam Robinson returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Cavaliers defeated the California Golden Bears 36-7 on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The win ended Virginia’s three-game losing streak and improved the Cavaliers to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. California fell to 3-7 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

Hillman intercepted a fake field goal attempt at the goal line late in the first half and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown, extending Virginia’s lead to 16-0. Robinson intercepted a pass from Cal quarterback Sagapolutele at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown, pushing the lead to 26-7.

Virginia opened the game with a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive capped by a 12-yard pass from quarterback Beau Pribula to wide receiver Da'Shawn Martin. Kicker Will Bettridge made all three of his field goal attempts.

California’s only points came on a 5-yard rushing touchdown by running back Adam Mohammed with 14 seconds left in the first half. The Golden Bears gained 201 yards of total offense and lost their fourth consecutive game.

According to The Associated Press, Virginia’s defense held Cal to minimal production while generating two explosive plays. The Cavaliers now need one more win in their final two games — next Saturday versus North Carolina — to become bowl eligible. Cal hosts Stanford next Saturday night.

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