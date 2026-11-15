Incarnate Word Cardinals defeated Nicholls Colonels 42-24 on Saturday in San Antonio. Emmett Brown threw three touchdown passes — one in the first quarter and two in the second half — to lead the Cardinals to their fifth straight win.

Brown opened the scoring with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Emmers in the first quarter. He added a 4-yard TD pass to Dane Farley late in the third quarter to give Incarnate Word a 28-24 lead. Brown then connected with Isaiah Champagne on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 14:08 left in the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 35-24. Damashja Harris capped the scoring with a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 1:59 remaining.

Nicholls briefly led 24-21 after Charlie Diedrich returned an interception 7 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Preston Welch completed passes for 105 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Brown finished 15-of-24 for 200 yards passing and added 80 yards on 13 rushing attempts. Jayden Hibbler rushed for 115 yards on 20 carries and scored on a 17-yard run.

The win improved Incarnate Word to 7-4 overall and 6-2 in the Southland Conference. The Cardinals are ranked No. 22 in the Stats Perform poll and trail conference leaders Lamar and Stephen F. Austin by one game. Nicholls fell to 4-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

Nicholls hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday. Incarnate Word travels to East Texas A&M on Saturday.

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