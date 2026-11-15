Ty Francis had 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Le Moyne Dolphins beat the Manhattan Jaspers 76-62 on Saturday night at Ted Grant Court.

The Dolphins set the tone early, taking the first half 37-26. They never trailed and led by as many as 19.

For Le Moyne, Ty Francis finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Leandro Gysel added 16 points, while Trevor Roe chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.

For Manhattan, Ben Pearce led the way with 16 points, and Josiah Sabino added 15 points and five rebounds.

The Dolphins improved to 2-2. The Jaspers fell to 1-3.

The Dolphins sit first in the NEC and have won two straight. Le Moyne is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Jaspers sit first in the Metro. Manhattan is 0-1 at home and 1-2 away from home.

The Dolphins next visit the Evansville Purple Aces on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Jaspers are back in action when they host the Fordham Rams on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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