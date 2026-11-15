Kahlil Singleton scored 34 points as the LSU New Orleans Privateers topped the Southern New Orleans Knights 98-82 on Saturday night at Lakefront Arena.

The Privateers led by as many as 21 points. It was 42-39 at halftime, and 83-68 with six minutes left.

For LSU New Orleans, Kahlil Singleton finished with 34 points, Kedrick Osby had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Eze Nwakamma chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

For Southern New Orleans, Blake Goodman had 22 points and four rebounds, and Jaylon Hicks added 19 points and five rebounds.

The Privateers moved to 2-1.

The Privateers sit first in the Southland and have won two straight. LSU New Orleans is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home.

The Privateers next visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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