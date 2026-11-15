Casey Harter had 22 points, and the Northwestern Wildcats beat the App State Mountaineers 75-61 on Saturday night at Colonial Hall.

The Wildcats led by as many as 14 points. It was a back-and-forth game with 11 lead changes. The Wildcats were behind 51-50 after three quarters and outscored the Mountaineers the rest of the way.

For Northwestern, Casey Harter finished with 22 points and six rebounds, Lily Carmody added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Jasmyn Cooper-Derba contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

For App State, Raven Preston led the way with 28 points and six rebounds, and Feryal Defne Atli added 13 points and four rebounds. Joi Williams had a rough shooting night, going 2 of 10 from the field and finishing with six points.

The Wildcats moved to 2-3. The Mountaineers fell to 3-1.

The Wildcats are first in the Big Ten. Northwestern is 1-1 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Mountaineers sit first in the Sun Belt. App State is 1-1 at home and 2-0 away from home.

The Wildcats next visit the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are back in action when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

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