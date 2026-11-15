Maurice Turner ran for 90 yards as the Tulane Green Wave edged the Rice Owls 20-17 on Saturday at First Community Stadium.

The Green Wave trailed 17-6 at halftime. A touchdown with 9:50 left put the Green Wave ahead for good at 20-17.

For Tulane, Trace Johnson completed 19 of 38 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while Turner ran for 90 yards on 15 carries. On defense, Jah'rie Garner had a sack, and Ed Smith IV had a sack.

For Rice, Gael Ochoa completed 5 of 13 passes for 32 yards with a touchdown, and Ochoa ran for 82 yards on 17 carries.

Tulane outgained Rice 351-256. The Green Wave improved to 5-5. The Owls dropped to 1-9.

The Green Wave are 14th in the FBS. Tulane is 3-2 at home and 2-3 on the road. The Owls have lost nine straight. Rice is 1-4 at home and 0-5 on the road.

The Green Wave are back in action when they host the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Owls are back in action when they visit the Temple Owls on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

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