Byrum Brown threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns, Keshaun Singleton caught seven passes for 103 yards, and the Auburn Tigers routed the Mississippi State Bulldogs 41-9 on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

Auburn scored first and never trailed, leading 27-7 at halftime.

For Auburn, Brown completed 19 of 26 passes for 232 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, Singleton had seven catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns, while Chas Nimrod had two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Darrion Smith had two sacks, and Nate Johnson had 1.5 sacks.

For Mississippi State, AJ Swann completed 6 of 13 passes for 138 yards with a touchdown, and Anthony Evans III had four catches for 89 yards.

Auburn outgained Mississippi State 371-262. The Tigers moved to 6-4. The Bulldogs dropped to 4-6.

The Tigers sit ninth in the SEC and have won two straight. Auburn is 4-2 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Bulldogs are 13th in the SEC and have lost six straight. Mississippi State is 2-4 at home and 2-2 on the road.

The Tigers are back in action when they host the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are back in action when they host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

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