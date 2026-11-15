Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves will miss Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns with a left heel bruise, the team confirmed.

He injured the heel Wednesday during the Lakers’ 123–112 win at Milwaukee, landing awkwardly after missing a fastbreak dunk attempt.

Coach JJ Redick called Reaves day-to-day. Reaves did not practice Saturday and sat courtside wearing slide sandals — no wrap or boot on his left foot. Redick said he avoided weight-bearing to aid healing.

Reaves, 28, is in his sixth NBA season. According to ESPN’s official data feeds, he plays guard for the Lakers.

The Lakers are 11–2, tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the NBA’s best record. They open a three-game stretch Sunday at Phoenix (5–6), then host Charlotte (4–8) on Tuesday and Utah (1–2) on Wednesday.

Backup guard Collin Sexton is questionable after receiving stitches above his right eye in Milwaukee; he practiced Saturday and plans to play Sunday wearing protective goggles. Guard Bronny James Jr. (illness) and forward Adou Thiero (left ankle sprain) are also questionable. Rookie Cameron Carr is out with illness.

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