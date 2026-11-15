Sara Lewis had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and the George Washington Revolutionaries topped the Long Island University Sharks 65-54 on Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center.

The Revolutionaries led by as many as 14 points. The Sharks had a 11-0 run in the first quarter.

For George Washington, Sara Lewis finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, Gabby Reynolds had 15 points, while Kamari Sims contributed 12 points.

For Long Island University, Leila Nunez finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Janessa Williams had a rough shooting night, going 5 of 15 from the field and finishing with 13 points.

The Revolutionaries moved to 3-1. The Sharks fell to 0-5.

The Revolutionaries are first in the A-10 and have won two straight. George Washington is 3-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Sharks sit first in the NEC and have lost five straight.

The Revolutionaries next host the Temple Owls on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Sharks next host the Manhattan Jaspers on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

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