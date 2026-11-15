Dylan Warlick had 13 points, and the Weber State Wildcats routed the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders 80-57 on Saturday night at Dee Events Center.

The Wildcats set the tone early, taking the first half 32-18. They led by as many as 28 points. A 16-0 run in the first half put them in front early.

For Weber State, Dylan Warlick finished with 13 points, Gavin Lowe added 11 points, while Chamberlain Burgess chipped in 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks off the bench.

The Wildcats moved to 1-3.

The Wildcats sit first in the Big Sky. Weber State is 1-1 at home and 0-2 on the road.

The Wildcats are back in action when they visit the Utah State Aggies on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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